UK ex-PMs excoriate Johnson’s Brexit plan as Ireland says border claim ‘not true’

UK ex-PMs excoriate Johnson’s Brexit plan as Ireland says border claim ‘not true’ Two former British PMs who played crucial roles in bringing peace to Northern Ireland joined forces Sunday to urge MPs to reject government plans to override the Brexit deal with the EU, arguing that it imperils that peace and damages the UK’s reputation. The same day, the Republic of Ireland dismissed Boris Johnson’s claim that the EU is plotting destabilising new barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

