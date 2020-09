Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 18:10 Hits: 1

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced a new countrywide lockdown will be imposed amid a stubborn surge in coronavirus cases, with schools and parts of the economy expected to shut down in a bid to bring down infection rates.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200913-israel-to-set-new-nationwide-lockdown-as-covid-19-surges