JERUSALEM, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science (WIS) and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to cooperate in Artificial Intelligence (AI) research.

