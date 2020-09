Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 17:42 Hits: 1

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's government has approved the imposition of a three-week nationwide lockdown, starting on Friday, to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Israel's Ynet news website and Channel 12 television reported on Sunday.

