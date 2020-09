Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 17:51 Hits: 1

LONDON, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Coronavirus cases on Sunday soared in Britain by more than 3,000 in the highest rise on a Sunday since mid-May.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/14/uk-coronavirus-cases-soar-by-more-than-3000-in-highest-sunday-rise-since-may