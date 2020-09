Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 18:49 Hits: 1

KAMITUGA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Kinyenye Furaha passed out from shock when he realised a mine collapse in eastern Congo had buried more than 50 fellow miners including his brother, he said on Sunday, as the hunt continued for bodies two days after the disaster.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/14/survivor-recalls-horror-after-congo-mine-collapse