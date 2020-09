Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 13:46 Hits: 1

Lebanon's parliamentary speaker said his group opposed the way the prime minister-designate was forming a new cabinet and that it would not join on those terms, but that he would still cooperate to stabilise the nation in crisis, his office said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/lebanon-parliament-speaker-criticism-mustapha-adib-cabinet-13107126