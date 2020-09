Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 17:06 Hits: 3

Donald Trump’s taped confession during a February interview with Bob Woodward that he knew the coronavirus was “deadly stuff” but blatantly and repeatedly lied about it to the public is…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/trumps-taped-confession-shows-one-of-americas-greatest-betrayals/