Mali: Opposition Rejects Military Coup Leaders' Transition Plan

Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 14:22 Hits: 5

Mali's opposition, grouped in the M5-RFP coalition, Sunday rejected the transition plan agreed by the coup plotters and various political forces, because it leaves open the possibility that the military will continue at the head of power.

The M5-RFP coalition led the protests against former president Ibrahim Boubacar's government.

"The agreement did not meet our demands. The interim president and the prime minister during the transition stage must be civilians, and the document is not taking it into account," M5-RFP stated.

Mali coup leaders open transition talks in Bamako https://t.co/OdrFuHFYI7pic.twitter.com/bPKjTbK7Mo September 5, 2020

After three days of talks with political leaders and civil society groups, the military junta's roadmap envisages an 18-month transition before elections are called. In this period, the interim president may be a military official." The final document contradicts the deliberations of the various groups on the choice of a civilian to lead the transition," M5-RFP added. On 18 August, Mali's military held a coup d'état, resulting in the resignation of President Boubacar and his government.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/mali-opposition-rejects-coup-militarys-transition-plan--20200913-0002.html