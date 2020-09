Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 14:04 Hits: 4

A temporary Greenpeace blockade of Sweden's largest oil port has culminated in six arrests. Activists scaled harbor cranes at Brotjorden, where its operator Preem plans a refinery expansion.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/greenpeace-occupies-swedish-oil-refinery-over-expansion-plans/a-54911470?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf