Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 15:34 Hits: 5

Greece welcomed the vessel's departure, saying it would ease tensions over energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey has been threatened with EU sanctions for its exploration in the contested waters.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkish-gas-exploration-ship-leaves-contested-waters-in-mediterranean/a-54912476?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf