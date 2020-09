Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 15:26 Hits: 4

The majority of French young people aged 15-24 have learned the history of the Holocaust at school, according to a poll published on Sunday. But the Union of Jewish Students of France (UEJF) says it regrets that for one in ten students surveyed, these lessons are impossible to teach.

