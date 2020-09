Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 15:58 Hits: 5

French President Emmanuel Macron has been pressing Lebanese politicians to deliver on promises to form a new government this week and haul the country out of its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, his office said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200913-macron-presses-lebanese-politicians-as-cabinet-deadline-looms