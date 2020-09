Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 15:54 Hits: 5

DUBAI: Bahraini opposition groups have said they reject a decision by the Gulf state to normalise relations with Israel, with a leading Shi'ite cleric on Sunday (Sep 13) calling on the people of the region to resist. Cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, living in Iran, said he was against ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/bahrain-opposition-israel-normalisation-resistance-13107386