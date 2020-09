Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 16:03 Hits: 5

NEW YORK: Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who spent US$1 billion on his 2020 Democratic presidential bid before dropping out, plans to inject at least US$100 million to help Democrat Joe Biden's effort against Republican President Donald Trump in the important swing state of Florida. The ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/michael-bloomberg-to-spend-us-100m-in-florida-to-help-joe-biden-13107236