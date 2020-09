Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 09:00 Hits: 3

A British parliamentary deputy said on September 13 that the husband of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been imprisoned in Iran for four years, has told her that his wife's latest trial has been postponed.

