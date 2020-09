Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 13:46 Hits: 4

Two news stories story that almost speak for themselves without the need for commentary. First, the 4-3 conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court has made a bizarre, nonsensical ruling…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/the-gop-is-staging-chaos-on-the-way-to-a-coup/