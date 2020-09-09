Russia Begins Phase 3 of Sputnik V Vaccine Trials

Category: World Hits: 0
The third phase of clinical trials for the Sputnik V vaccine has begun this Wednesday, according to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.
Similarly, he highlighted that almost 31,000 volunteers would participate in this next phase of the trials to test the effectiveness of the vaccine candidate. "In just ten days, almost 31,000 people interested in participating were selected," he said to the press.
The official also highlighted that a new medical observation platform and a mobile application are being simultaneously developed, which allow for direct contact between the patient and the vaccine developer.
"This is the first experience of its type in the world," Murashko expressed.
