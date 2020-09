Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 11:46 Hits: 3

Greece has opened a 3,000-capacity tent camp for the migrants made homeless by the Moria fire — but amid unrest over conditions only a few hundred have entered so far. Athens says they will all be housed within a week.

