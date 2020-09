Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 11:34 Hits: 3

Greek authorities said Sunday that some 12,000 migrants and asylum-seekers left without shelter after fires gutted an overcrowded refugee camp on the island of Lesbos will be moved to a new army-built tent city “in the coming days.”

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200913-greece-to-move-homeless-lesbos-migrants-to-new-tent-city-in-coming-days