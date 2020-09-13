The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Covid-19: Fearing a second wave, the French government is relying on a local strategy

Covid-19: Fearing a second wave, the French government is relying on a local strategy

As the coronavirus pandemic accelerates in France, Prime Minister Jean Castex wants to rely on a regionalised approach. At a press conference on Friday, he said that "most of the measures should not be decided from Paris". This is a very different strategy to the one adopted in March when the whole of France was put under lockdown. Jan-Cédric Hansen, a doctor and member of the French Society of Disaster Medicine, explains it to FRANCE 24.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200913-covid-19-fearing-a-second-wave-the-french-government-is-relying-on-a-local-strategy

