Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 13:15 Hits: 3

Former prime ministers Tony Blair and John Major on Sunday said Britain must drop a "shocking" plan to pass legislation that breaks its divorce treaty with the European Union, in a breach of international law.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/shocking-former-prime-ministers-blair-major-chide-uk-plan-to-13106976