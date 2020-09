Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 17:35 Hits: 0

Ayatollah Yousef Saanei, a pro-reform Iranian cleric and a critic of the establishment who sided with the opposition movement following the controversial 2009 presidential election, has died.

