Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins says the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny shows that the European Union must get more realistic about its dealings with Russia.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/latvian-prime-minister-navalny-poisoning-shows-eu-must-open-its-eyes-about-russia/30835888.html