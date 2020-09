Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 06:50 Hits: 7

A dozen or so speakers are leading an authorized rally in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, on September 13 to call for political reforms and to demand that they be allowed to form a new party in Central Asia's most prosperous former Soviet republic.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kazakh-rally-urges-toqaev-to-implement-promised-reforms-free-political-prisoners/30835898.html