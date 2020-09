Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 13:37 Hits: 1

Here’s a shorthand way to think of my research: Using bugs as drugs may one day bring hope to soaps. Patients with atopic dermatitis, more commonly known as eczema, suffer…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/live-bacteria-spray-is-showing-promise-in-treating-childhood-eczema/