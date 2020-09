Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 13:54 Hits: 2

Speaking to Vanity Fair in an interview published this Friday, the daughter of former Trump fixer Michael Cohen spoke about the price her father paid for his years of loyalty…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/trump-said-he-wanted-to-have-with-michael-cohens-daughter-when-she-was-just-15-years-old-report/