Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 21:56 Hits: 2

Peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban kicked off in Doha on Saturday. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who attended the opening ceremony, called it a "truly momentous" breakthrough to end the 19-year-long conflict.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghan-peace-talks-open-in-qatar-with-calls-for-ceasefire/a-54908669?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf