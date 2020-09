Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 06:03 Hits: 8

The death count on the west coast of the US has risen to over 30 and officials in Oregon said dozens more are missing and may be dead. Facebook has removed posts spreading misinformation about the origins of the fires.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-wildfires-oregon-braces-for-mass-fatalities/a-54909579?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf