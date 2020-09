Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 05:44 Hits: 5

Japan's Naomi Osaka came from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the US Open on Saturday and clinch her third Grand Slam title.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200913-japan-s-osaka-beats-azarenka-of-belarus-to-win-us-open-and-third-grand-slam-title