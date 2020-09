Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 20:31 Hits: 1

The U.N. refugee agency is stepping up efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 among tens of thousands of Syrians in camps in Jordan after the first cases were confirmed last week, the head of the agency in the country said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/un-steps-up-covid-19-measures-at-syrian-refugee-camps-in-jordan-13106332