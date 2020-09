Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 20:59 Hits: 2

Thousands of Israelis protested against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Saturday over his alleged corruption and the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israeli-protesters-keep-up-pressure-on-netanyahu-over-alleged-corruption-13106302