Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 21:00 Hits: 4

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Turkey to cease tension-raising activities in the eastern Mediterranean during a visit to Cyprus Saturday, urging all sides to back diplomacy.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pompeo-in-cyprus-says-us--deeply-concerned--over-turkey-energy-search-13106358