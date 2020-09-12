Teachers have public support for COVID-19 safety strikes, this week in the war on workers

Category: World Hits: 4
Teachers in some areas have said they might go on strike rather than going back to in-person teaching if they felt it would be unsafe—and a majority of Americans would support them, a new HuffPost/YouGov poll found. A third of people said they would strongly support teachers, and another 22% said they would somewhat support teachers.
Just 21% of people said schools should completely reopen in person, with another 26% saying schools should partially reopen in person, and 38% saying schools should be closed or online-only. A 47% plurality said that the risks of reopening schools are greater than the consequences of keeping them closed, and 45% said teachers should not be required to teach in person. Regardless of what teachers or the public think, schools have already reopened in many places and teachers are dying.
● The National Labor Relations Board found merit in a complaint that Kickstarter illegally fired a union organizer. Kickstarter’s successful union representation election was a big moment in the effort to organize tech workers.
● Stores ended hazard pay for their workers. They're still spending hundreds of millions buying back their stock.
● This fabulous Washington Post story by Greg Jaffe provides a look at, among many other things, how low pay and unlivable housing are intertwined.
● Staff at the Scholars Strategy Network won their union representation vote, despite the organization having hired a union-busting law firm.
● For hotels, cleaning is key. But cleaners say their jobs are under assault.
● Time for unions to give the Democratic Party an ultimatum, Hamilton Nolan writes.
● Trump labor board upends special status of union stewards.
