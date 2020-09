Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 13:42 Hits: 5

Ghana is spearheading a new project that explores how small farmers in the ECOWAS bloc can supply produce to the UK once it severs ties with the EU. Researchers are looking at how "what ifs" could become reality.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/west-africa-is-keen-to-feed-the-uk-post-brexit/a-54901042?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf