Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020

China has joined South Korea in stopping the import of German pork after a case of African swine fever was uncovered in a wild boar. Local producers have lost their biggest export market outside the EU.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-bans-german-pork-imports-over-african-swine-fever-case/a-54906453?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf