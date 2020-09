Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 17:48 Hits: 5

Demonstrations against the embattled regime of Alexander Lukashenko have continued in Minsk despite ongoing repression. Female protesters were kettled and attacked by masked men not wearing insignias.

