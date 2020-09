Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 13:00 Hits: 5

Toots Hibbert, one of reggae's founders and most beloved stars who gave the music its name and later helped make it an international movement through such classics as “Pressure Drop,” “Monkey Man” and "Funky Kingston," has died. He was 77.

