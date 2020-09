Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 17:19 Hits: 5

French police fired tear gas and arrested more than 250 people in Paris on Saturday as they tussled with "yellow vest" protesters seeking to revive an anti-government movement curbed by a coronavirus lockdown this year.

