Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 18:09 Hits: 5

French health authorities on Saturday reported 10,561 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a new daily record as the number topped 10,000 for the first time.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200912-france-records-over-10-000-covid-19-cases-in-24-hours-for-first-time