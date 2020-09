Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 18:51 Hits: 7

Mali's ruling junta pushed through a political charter on Saturday that could lead to theappointment of a soldier as interim president despite objections from the coalition that led anti-government protests before last month's coup.

