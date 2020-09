Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 17:36 Hits: 5

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Protests were held in several Pakistani cities for a second day on Saturday over the handling of an investigation into the gang rape of a mother travelling with her children on a highway, as police said they were launching a manhunt for the suspects.

