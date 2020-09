Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 18:07 Hits: 6

TRIPOLI, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Saturday reported 11,922 COVID-19 recoveries following the adoption of a new recovery protocol.

