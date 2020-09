Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 11:24 Hits: 1

The world's biggest carbon trading market faces a major overhaul under European Union climate change plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions faster this decade, a draft seen by Reuters shows.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/worlds-largest-carbon-market-faces-revamp-eu-draft-plan-13105508