Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 14:36 Hits: 5

British clinical trials for the AstraZeneca and Oxford University coronavirus vaccine have resumed following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to do so, the company said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/astrazeneca-trials-of-covid-19-vaccine-resuming-13105804