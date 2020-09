Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 15:47 Hits: 5

Cuban state media reported on Saturday interprovincial transportation would be shut down and a curfew in Havana extended until the end of the month as a surge in COVID-19 cases in the capital spreads to other areas.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/cuba-shuts-down-interprovincial-transportation-due-to-new-covid-19-fears-13105918