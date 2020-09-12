The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Cemeteries filled to the brink in India as Covid-19 infections surge

Category: World Hits: 4

Cemeteries filled to the brink in India as Covid-19 infections surge Recording a surge in Covid-19 cases, India is now trailing only the United States on the list of the world’s most coronavirus-affected countries. With a total nearing 4.65 million cases, India’s overcrowded cities, and the poor state of the country’s healthcare system is making it almost impossible for doctors and gravediggers alike to keep up with the raging pandemic. FRANCE 24 reports from New Dehli.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200912-cemeteries-filled-to-brink-in-india-as-covid-19-infections-surge

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version