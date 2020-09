Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 12:32 Hits: 4

Palestinians in Gaza burnt pictures of Israeli, U.S., Bahraini and United Arab Emirates leaders on Saturday in protest over the two Gulf countries' moves to normalize ties with Israel.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/palestinians-rally-bahrain-israel-normalisation-uae-13105664