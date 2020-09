Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 12:02 Hits: 5

Afkari was accused of stabbing a man in the southern city of Shiraz during the 2018 anti-government protests.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/09/iranian-wrestler-navid-afkari-executed-state-media-200912105328264.html