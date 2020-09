Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 September 2020 09:45 Hits: 5

After pausing for the coronavirus lockdown and summer holidays, the Yellow Vests are bringing their anger back to the streets for a series of protests in Paris and a number of other French cities on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200912-the-return-of-the-yellow-vests-provide-a-challenge-to-france-s-new-government